Damien Will Be on KPCC's Air Talk at 10:44 A.M. Talking Tolling and Congestion Pricing
Our former editor and still-regular-contributor Damien Newton will be on Air Talk with Larry Mantle at 10:44 today discussing the possibility of changing the car pool requirements and toll prices on L.A. County's congested HOT Lanes. The Los Angeles Times reported last week that Metro will be studying options to increase traffic speeds in the overly congested lanes.
