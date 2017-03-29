Damien Will Be on KPCC's Air Talk at ...

Damien Will Be on KPCC's Air Talk at 10:44 A.M. Talking Tolling and Congestion Pricing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Our former editor and still-regular-contributor Damien Newton will be on Air Talk with Larry Mantle at 10:44 today discussing the possibility of changing the car pool requirements and toll prices on L.A. County's congested HOT Lanes. The Los Angeles Times reported last week that Metro will be studying options to increase traffic speeds in the overly congested lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 14 min COMING SOON JUNE ... 7
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... 4 hr Gina 1
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... 4 hr Gina 1
News Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate... 4 hr GTA 1
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 6 hr 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California 6 hr actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) 8 hr concerned citizen 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 9:05PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC