Damien Will be on KNX at 1:45 Discussing Pedestrian Safety
Our first editor, Damien Newton, will be back on the radio this afternoon at 1:45 p.m. discussing pedestrian safety at KNX News Radio 1070. We're not sure if the interview will be available again after the live broadcast, so if you want to listen in, be sure to tune your radio to 1070 AM or click here for an online broadcast .
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|1 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|15
|out of state medical MJ card
|9 hr
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|23 hr
|Gina
|1
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|23 hr
|Gina
|1
|Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate...
|23 hr
|GTA
|1
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar 13
|Jonathon
|2
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC