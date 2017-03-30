Damien Will be on KNX at 1:45 Discuss...

Damien Will be on KNX at 1:45 Discussing Pedestrian Safety

Our first editor, Damien Newton, will be back on the radio this afternoon at 1:45 p.m. discussing pedestrian safety at KNX News Radio 1070. We're not sure if the interview will be available again after the live broadcast, so if you want to listen in, be sure to tune your radio to 1070 AM or click here for an online broadcast .

