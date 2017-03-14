Culver City Studying Bike-Share Implementation, Including Adjacent L.A. Areas
Last Friday, Culver City released a feasibility study that sets the stage for implementing a citywide bike-share system. The planned system would include 620 bicycles at 62 docking stations.
