Crime-busting video doorbell Ring expands as clones undercut on price
Crime-busting video doorbell Ring expands as clones undercut on price The LAPD has been seeing a drop in crimes in neighborhoods with the video doorbell. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzW8ZN Ring founder Jamie Siminoff tells Jefferson Graham how his video doorbell and companion products spook burglars and help curb crime, on #TalkingTech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gamestop
|37 min
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|11
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|1 hr
|99 CENTS ONLY STORE
|1
|Review: Citibank
|1 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|12 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|16 hr
|Frogface Kate
|59
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar 13
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC