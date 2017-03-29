Crime-busting video doorbell Ring exp...

Crime-busting video doorbell Ring expands as clones undercut on price

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: USA Today

Crime-busting video doorbell Ring expands as clones undercut on price The LAPD has been seeing a drop in crimes in neighborhoods with the video doorbell. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzW8ZN Ring founder Jamie Siminoff tells Jefferson Graham how his video doorbell and companion products spook burglars and help curb crime, on #TalkingTech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gamestop 37 min GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 11
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 1 hr 99 CENTS ONLY STORE 1
Review: Citibank 1 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 12 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 16 hr Frogface Kate 59
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar 13 Jonathon 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 29 at 7:14AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC