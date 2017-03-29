Crime-busting video doorbell Ring expands as clones undercut on price The LAPD has been seeing a drop in crimes in neighborhoods with the video doorbell. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzW8ZN Ring founder Jamie Siminoff tells Jefferson Graham how his video doorbell and companion products spook burglars and help curb crime, on #TalkingTech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.