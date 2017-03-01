Concert review: Gaelic Storm brought personalized house party atmosphere to Columbus
While the Newport has seen more than its fair share of mosh pits and crowd surfers, Gaelic Storm changed it up by spurring drunken attempts at Irish jigs at its show on Saturday. The Santa Monica, CA based Celtic band created an atmosphere in the venue that felt more like a house party than a concert, and it was well received by the audience.
