Concert for the Arts Raises More than $88,000 for Santa Monica - Malibu District Schools

The Greg Coote Concert For The Arts headlined by two multiple-Grammy-award winners this month raised more than $88,000 to support the arts in Santa Monica - Malibu District schools, event organizers said this week. The Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation's 12th annual concert benefits the Foundation's For The Arts endowment campaign, which works to "ensure the continuity of arts programming" for students in the two cities' public schools, organizers said.

