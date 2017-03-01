Composer Peter Manning Robinson Perfo...

Composer Peter Manning Robinson Performs In Dual Concerts At Vortex Immersion Dome

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Award-winning pianist and composer Peter Manning Robinson will enthrall audiences with two stunning aural and visual art experiences for one-night only, during his Experience Refractor Piano Immersion concerts on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Vortex Immersion Dome, located in the LA Center Studios, near Downtown Los Angeles. Performing live with his invention, The Refractor Piano, Robinson is pioneering a new music form called "refracted music."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 1 hr Newsroom_LA 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 1 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 2 hr Chico 22
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 5 hr slumdog indians 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 12 hr actorvet 4,517
There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA 21 hr Hollywood 1
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... Tue john 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC