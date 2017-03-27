City Ponders Future After Fuel Supplier Announces Exit from Santa Monica Airport
City officials are deciding how to supply the type of fuel used by two-thirds of aircraft at Santa Monica Airport following the decision by American Flyers to shut down on April 15. The City tried to evict American Flyers and Atlantic Aviation in September after voting in August to take over the aircraft-support services they provide, which range from fuel sales to flight instruction and amenities for pricey charter services . Both fought back, enlisting the power of the Federal Aviation Administration and winning a temporary reprieve pending the outcome of litigation to stop the ousters .
