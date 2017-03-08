City Plans to Discontinue Santa Monica Festival

After more than a quarter century, the City plans to say goodbye to the Santa Monica Festival, an annual celebration of spring in the bayside city that was temporarily canceled last year to make way for a much bigger, and costly, newcomer. A City report issued last month says the festival, which would have turned 27 this year, is likely to be merged into "Coast," which debuted last June 5 as the City's first open-streets event and a celebration of the newly-opened Expo Light Rail and Colorado Esplanade.

