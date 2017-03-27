Chris Brown continues to evade ex-gir...

Chris Brown continues to evade ex-girlfriend's restraining order

A judge granted TV personality and model Karrueche Tran with permanent legal protection from the Loyal hitmaker last month after she filed court documents accusing him of threatening to kill her following the end of their four-year relationship. But, according to the New York Daily News, Brown has yet to be formally served, and he has continued to evade her legal team's attempts to deliver the paperwork to him.

