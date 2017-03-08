Can We Cool It with the Ballot Box Planning Measures Already?
Last night, Los Angeles voters soundly beat Measure S, a poorly-conceived and draconian attempt to control the city's planning process at the ballot box. The defeat of Measure S comes only a few months after Santa Monica decisively rejected a similarly regressive measure, Measure LV.
