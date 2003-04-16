'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' cast reunites for 20th birthday

In this April 16, 2003 file photo, Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon is surrounded by vampires during the taping of the final episode of the cult comedy-horror series in Santa Monica, Calif. Buffy Summers and her old pals from Sunnydale High are reuniting to celebrate "Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" 20th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.