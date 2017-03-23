Bridging the Dining Divide in Los Ang...

Bridging the Dining Divide in Los Angeles

The traffic in Los Angeles is every bit as horribly tangled as the opening scenes of La La Land make it out to be-it can now take an hour or more to get from Beverly Hills to Santa Monica, and that has an effect on restaurants. Restaurants such as the Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning Valentino and the California cuisine pioneer Michael's helped make Santa Monica a foodie destination.

