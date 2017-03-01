Another Election Days Away for Santa Monica

Another Election Days Away for Santa ...

Still recovering from the November 8 general election, voters in Santa Monica and the rest of metro L.A. will head back to the polls on Tuesday to decide a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase to help house and care for the homeless and those at risk of being homeless. A scattering of cities throughout Los Angeles County will also decide municipal issues on March 7, although that is not the case in Santa Monica.

