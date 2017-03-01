Another Election Days Away for Santa Monica
Still recovering from the November 8 general election, voters in Santa Monica and the rest of metro L.A. will head back to the polls on Tuesday to decide a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase to help house and care for the homeless and those at risk of being homeless. A scattering of cities throughout Los Angeles County will also decide municipal issues on March 7, although that is not the case in Santa Monica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|1 hr
|slumdog indians
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|13 hr
|Well Well
|21
|There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA
|17 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|Tue
|Whoop there it is
|57
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|Tue
|Theo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC