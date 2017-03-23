Amy Schumer drops out of live-action - Barbie' movie
JANUARY 17: Actress-writer Amy Schumer accepts Critics' Choice MVP Award onstage during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. According to a new report from Variety magazine, actress and comedian Amy Schumer will not appear in the live-action "Barbie" film, as previously planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Mickie
|20,928
|Review: Check N' Go
|6 hr
|INGLEWOOD CHECK N GO
|15
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|6 hr
|INGLEWOOD STATER ...
|20
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|7 hr
|INGLEWOOD TOWNE C...
|40
|Tallen Abbas
|8 hr
|Jordan jules
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|15 hr
|Brian
|4,530
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Romel Esmail
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC