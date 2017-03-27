Amid L.A.'s Housing Crisis, There's a Fight Over Expanding Rent Control

With some of the least affordable rents in the nation , increasing homelessness and a huge gap between rich and poor, Los Angeles is the epicenter of a statewide fight over rent control. L.A. housing advocates say the city desperately needs a new law, proposed by Santa Monica-based Assemblyman Richard Bloom, that would strengthen rent control statewide by expanding the pool of housing eligible for it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.