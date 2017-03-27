Amid L.A.'s Housing Crisis, There's a Fight Over Expanding Rent Control
With some of the least affordable rents in the nation , increasing homelessness and a huge gap between rich and poor, Los Angeles is the epicenter of a statewide fight over rent control. L.A. housing advocates say the city desperately needs a new law, proposed by Santa Monica-based Assemblyman Richard Bloom, that would strengthen rent control statewide by expanding the pool of housing eligible for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|1 min
|99 Cents Only Stores
|14
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|Hulie
|61
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|2 hr
|get out of here
|21
|Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in...
|14 hr
|Jane
|1
|Review: Gamestop
|16 hr
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|20
|Loomstead Bedding, A New Studio City Start-Up
|21 hr
|Loomstead Bedding
|1
|Neuropathy and Nerve Pain Treatment Giveaway
|22 hr
|neurogenx_encino
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC