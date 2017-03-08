Alain Ducasse at Rech at the InterCon...

Alain Ducasse at Rech at the InterContinental in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The master chef with 18 Michelin stars is bringing fine French-style sustainable seafood to the city in his newly opened establishment Fourteen years ago, Alain Ducasse opened his first Hong Kong restaurant - Spoon, at the InterContinental in Tsim Sha Tsui. The French chef, who has 23 restaurants in seven countries, and a total of 18 Michelin stars, was back in Hong Kong last week to open his latest establishment, Rech by Alain Ducasse, which replaces Spoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Day without women", rally 1 hr actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
International Women's Day Los Angeles 11 hr Falcon 3
Kim kardashion 12 hr Black meat 1
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 14 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Subway Restaurants 14 hr SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Check N' Go 14 hr CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC