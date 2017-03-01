After 118 court appearances, Californ...

After 118 court appearances, California mana s murder trial hearing postponed again

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The recently-appointed attorney for a man who has spent more than a dozen years awaiting trial for a pair of decades-old murders was given more time on Tuesday to go over the extensive evidence collected in the long-running case. John Laurence Whitaker's 118th court appearance ended on a familiar note, as Orange County Superior Court Judge Patrick Donahue agreed to continue the 69-year-old defendant's pretrial hearing until September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 28 min Shapply 58
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 3 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 14
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 3 hr KarenRay 119
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Tom 20,861
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 12 hr Norcal650 99
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 17 hr Newsroom_LA 3
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 22 hr slumdog indians 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC