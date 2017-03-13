Adding More Affordable Housing to Lincoln Boulevard Project Unlikely
A last-minute possibility of adding more affordable housing to a five-story mixed-use apartment project planned for Lincoln Boulevard isn't getting support from City planners, who say the idea is neither legal nor necessary. The project -- two buildings at 1613-1637 Lincoln totaling 155,425 square feet -- has reached its final stage of City approval and goes to the City Planning Commission on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|2 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|3
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|5 hr
|Idol
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|WPWW
|20,896
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|6 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|15
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|7 hr
|Truth squad
|2
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|Jonathon
|2
|California Seccession Movement
|11 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC