Adding More Affordable Housing to Lincoln Boulevard Project Unlikely

A last-minute possibility of adding more affordable housing to a five-story mixed-use apartment project planned for Lincoln Boulevard isn't getting support from City planners, who say the idea is neither legal nor necessary. The project -- two buildings at 1613-1637 Lincoln totaling 155,425 square feet -- has reached its final stage of City approval and goes to the City Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.