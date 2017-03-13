A peek inside the new Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where rooms start at $815/night

The high-end Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the brand's first new-build establishment on the West Coast, is set to open this summer, and we're getting a look inside the $200 million project at the prominent corner of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards. The 12-story luxury hotel holds 119 guest rooms and 51 suites, each with floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, says a release for the hotel's opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.