A Familiar Chef Expands His Westside Empire With Some Coastal Italian Fare
The Italian restaurant market gets even more crowded today with news that chef Luigi Fineo is adding to his Westside holdings with a new seafood-focused concept in Santa Monica. The restaurant is to be called Luigi al Teatro , and it lands right inside a former powerhouse-turned-theater on 2nd Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
