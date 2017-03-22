34 cities and counties urge a federal...

34 cities and counties urge a federal judge to block Trump's 'sanctuary cities' executive order

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Protesters in downtown Los Angeles march against President Trump's immigration policies, including the border wall and the Musilm ban, on Feb. 18. Protesters in downtown Los Angeles march against President Trump's immigration policies, including the border wall and the Musilm ban, on Feb. 18. Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Santa Monica are among the 34 cities and counties arguing that President Trump 's threat to withhold federal funds from "sanctuary jurisdictions" is unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Citibank 1 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Terrance 20,919
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 10 hr Rene Rio 4,529
Platt branch library Los Angeles is verbally ab... 11 hr deal with it 11
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 22 hr Genl Forrest 5
Los Angles Mayor and council Wed Johanathan Sharpie 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Wed longlivebowling 21
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 12:34AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC