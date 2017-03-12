12 books later, See tells how holiday letter launched career
In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, author Lisa See poses for photos after an interview in Santa Monica, Calif. See's 12th book, "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane," will be released on Tuesday, March 21. In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, author Lisa See poses for photos after an interview in Santa Monica, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Big Lots
|4 min
|BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Thomas
|20,924
|California wants to secede from the US
|14 hr
|Genl Forrest
|2
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|17 hr
|CRICKET WIRELESS
|14
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|17 hr
|Solarman
|3
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|17 hr
|Star
|10
|Kelly Hawkins is located at 12224 Slater Ave. L...
|20 hr
|Kelly Hawkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC