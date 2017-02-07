Yolo County Librarian Patty Wong take...

Yolo County Librarian Patty Wong takes post with Santa Monica

The Yolo County Library announced that Patty Wong will be stepping down from her position as County Librarian effective Saturday. Yolo County Library staff are saddened by the news “but wish Patty all the best in her new venture,” acording to Beth Gabor, public information officer for Yolo County.

