Witnesses Sought in Santa Monica Death Investigation
Authorities are searching for witnesses in a suspicious death investigation involving a person found dead early Sunday in Santa Monica. The body was found at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|3 hr
|dGo mnaDde lyHo S...
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|5 hr
|Boycott Oscar
|18
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Poncho2550
|96
|Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we...
|15 hr
|Learnings
|18
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|20 hr
|Rise above it
|8
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|Sat
|actorvet
|29
|Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Fo the Revealtor
|54
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC