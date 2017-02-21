Witnesses Sought in Santa Monica Deat...

Witnesses Sought in Santa Monica Death Investigation

Authorities are searching for witnesses in a suspicious death investigation involving a person found dead early Sunday in Santa Monica. The body was found at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street.

