Will: Send more than tweets against North Korea

The Cold War was waged and won in many places, including Santa Monica, Calif., home to the RAND Corp. Created in 1948 to think about research and development as it affects military planning and procurement, RAND pioneered strategic thinking about nuclear weapons in the context of the U.S.-Soviet competition. Seven decades later, it is thinking about the nuclear threat from a nation created in 1948.

