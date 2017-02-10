Will: Send more than tweets against North Korea
The Cold War was waged and won in many places, including Santa Monica, Calif., home to the RAND Corp. Created in 1948 to think about research and development as it affects military planning and procurement, RAND pioneered strategic thinking about nuclear weapons in the context of the U.S.-Soviet competition. Seven decades later, it is thinking about the nuclear threat from a nation created in 1948.
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Earl
|44
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|2 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|11 hr
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|poop deck pappy
|71
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Laci Ann 7
|5
