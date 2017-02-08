Why you should get around to drawing ...

Why you should get around to drawing up a will

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Fewer than half of American adults have a will, according to a survey published this week on Caring.com, a website that offers resources for older Americans and their caregivers. The most common excuse given for not having a will was, "I just haven't gotten around to it," cited by nearly half of survey participants who lacked one.

