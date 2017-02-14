What the Chef at NYC's Roberta's Pizza Learned About the L.A. During Its Residency
What started as one-night stints at a couple of restaurants around the city, the cult pizza shop moved on to treating Angelenos to some New York pizza at their long-term residency at The Platform in Culver City. What was originally supposed to be a December/January pop-up bled into February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|6 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|6
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|6
|ice raids are back
|7 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|9
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|7 hr
|Kassi joe flint
|12
|North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in ...
|9 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|2
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|9 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|guess what
|20,829
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC