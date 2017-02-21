Westwood's Regent theatre to close, become restaurants
Westwood Village, once the place where big films opened in Los Angeles, is about to be down to just two remaining movie houses. The owner of the Landmark Regent Theatre on Broxton Avenue has filed plans with the city to convert the auditorium space into two restaurants, Los Angeles Magazine reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Observed.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|2 hr
|USA-1
|3
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|4 hr
|Joey
|3
|dj
|5 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|6 hr
|Poster
|50
|Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a...
|8 hr
|guest
|1
|Lash Larue
|8 hr
|Shopping Around
|1
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|10 hr
|USA-1
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC