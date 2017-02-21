Westwood's Regent theatre to close, b...

Westwood's Regent theatre to close, become restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: LA Observed

Westwood Village, once the place where big films opened in Los Angeles, is about to be down to just two remaining movie houses. The owner of the Landmark Regent Theatre on Broxton Avenue has filed plans with the city to convert the auditorium space into two restaurants, Los Angeles Magazine reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Observed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 2 hr USA-1 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 4 hr Joey 3
dj 5 hr Wondering 1
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 6 hr Poster 50
News Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a... 8 hr guest 1
Lash Larue 8 hr Shopping Around 1
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 10 hr USA-1 8
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC