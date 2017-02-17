WeHo residents pushing back against proposed new route for LA Pride
A proposed new route for LA Pride in West Hollywood would move the fun to Melrose Avenue, but some neighbors along the proposed route are not having it, reports WeHoville . The massive parade and festivities usually stream down Santa Monica Boulevard, with three big music stages in West Hollywood park.
