Watchdog groups unveil report card showing Jerry Browna s environmental record isna t green

Saturday Feb 4

Since Jerry Brown began his second two terms as California governor in January 2011, he has continually promoted himself as a "climate leader" and "green governor" at climate conferences and photo opportunities throughout the U.S. and the world. The mainstream media and some "alternative" media have provided overwhelmingly fawning coverage of Governor Brown's environmental record, usually without conducting any real investigation into Brown's actual record.

