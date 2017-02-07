Trump Rally Helps Public Pensions as Investment Gains Hit Target
U.S. public pensions reported median returns of 7.8 percent last year, roughly meeting the annual targets they count on to pay benefits, according to the Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. The returns were boosted by U.S. shares, with the Wilshire 5000 index gaining 6 percent between Trump's election and the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|3 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|9 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|19 hr
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|Tue
|Latosha Connor
|5
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC