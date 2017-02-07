Trump Rally Helps Public Pensions as ...

Trump Rally Helps Public Pensions as Investment Gains Hit Target

U.S. public pensions reported median returns of 7.8 percent last year, roughly meeting the annual targets they count on to pay benefits, according to the Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. The returns were boosted by U.S. shares, with the Wilshire 5000 index gaining 6 percent between Trump's election and the end of the year.

