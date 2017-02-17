Traveling Husky: A Guide to Los Angeles

Traveling Husky: A Guide to Los Angeles

A look at the sunshine and warm weather of California, something we don't get to see at UConn in the middle of winter. With the freezing cold temperatures and mounds of snow still taking over campus, I have been daydreaming of sunshine and warm weather.

