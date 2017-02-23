Thornton faculty member to be featured in LA Chamber Orchestra series
The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Westside Connections series will showcase Music: The Mirror of Time at Santa Monica's Moss Theatre on Thursday. The Orchestra will begin the series with an exploration of British composition, featuring Bernadene Blaha, an associate professor of practice of keyboard studies at USC Thornton.
