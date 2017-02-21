The Witch Conjures Up Two Wins at the...

The Witch Conjures Up Two Wins at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: DreadCentrol.com

This weekend isn't home to just the Oscars on Saturday, the 25th, the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards took place on the beach in Santa Monica, California; and believe it or not, last year's horror darling The Witch took home two of the biggest prizes of the day! First up, Robert Eggers won Best First Screenplay, followed quickly thereafter by the film itself winning Best First Feature .

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... 19 min xibo 1
Top Grade IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogai... 2 hr shil 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 5 hr ThomasA 2
Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza 6 hr Wall specialist 1
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 12 hr dGo mnaDde lyHo S... 1
News Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16) Feb 11 Fo the Revealtor 54
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC