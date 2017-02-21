The Witch Conjures Up Two Wins at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards
This weekend isn't home to just the Oscars on Saturday, the 25th, the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards took place on the beach in Santa Monica, California; and believe it or not, last year's horror darling The Witch took home two of the biggest prizes of the day! First up, Robert Eggers won Best First Screenplay, followed quickly thereafter by the film itself winning Best First Feature .
