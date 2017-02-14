The Weeknd Showered Selena Gomez With Kisses During Romantic Sleepover On Yacht
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are officially too hot to handle! After they were caught getting frisky during an intense make out session aboard a luxury yacht, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out all of the steamy details inside their sexy sleepover. You're going to want to read on Selena Gomez , 24, and The Weeknd , 26, are living their best life! The couple proved that they're going strong by enjoying a romantic date night on Feb. 11, instead of attending any pre-Grammys parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|USA
|49
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|12 hr
|Bob
|3
|Donald Trump Is America's Savior!!
|15 hr
|CodeTaIker
|4
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|23 hr
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|18
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC