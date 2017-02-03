The Weeknd launches H&M menswear collection
The Weeknd is making a move into the fashion world with the launch of a capsule menswear collection at H&M. The I Can't Feel My Face singer, who is currently dating Selena Gomez , has selected a range of urban streetwear for the new line, called Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd.
