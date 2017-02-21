The Cobrasnake Sets the Records Straight About Stephen Miller and That High School Election

It was Coachella 2003 and my friends and I were taking a break, sitting on the grass in the VIP area when a dude in neon shorts, knee socks and a headband approached us and snapped our picture , then dropped a flyer on my lap that said "Polaroidscene.com." I was intrigued - by his boldness, his Richard Simmons-esque getup and his website, which featured wild, restless youth being debauched after dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.