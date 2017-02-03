The Best And Worst Foods For PMS Relief
Even the strongest-willed women among us give in to hormonal commands to load up on sugary, fatty foods in the days leading up to their periods. And while letting your habits fall by the wayside may give you that quick mood boost you're looking for, physically, it may end up making things worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|1 hr
|NASTY MAN
|7
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|7 hr
|Italian-American
|4
|" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on
|13 hr
|FOAD
|2
|Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha...
|15 hr
|Monique
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC