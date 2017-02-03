The Assault Air Bike Workout That Bur...

The Assault Air Bike Workout That Burns a Crap-ton of Calories

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Shape

The air bike is in a calorie-burning league of its own, combining the arm-pumping action of a cross-country ski machine with the leg-firming power of cycling against serious resistance. Unlike its road or indoor cycling counterparts, the air bike uses a fan to generate wind resistance, so the harder you pedal, the harder pedaling gets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shape.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 7 hr 25or6to4 28
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 14 hr ThomasA 36
Sandra or Karen Allen 19 hr Cousin Monica 2
Drain Hollywood 20 hr Hula Sanchez 4
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 20 hr Blue Light 22
Trump is the best ever!!! 20 hr Chilli 2
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 20 hr Tom Smith 6
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC