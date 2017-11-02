Teaching Reading K-2
Martha Duran-Contreras is a bilingual second-grade teacher from Santa Monica, California with many racially mixed and bilingual students. She provides each child with individualized instruction, reviewing their progress and helping them to set goals and identify steps toward achieving those goals.
