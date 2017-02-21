Taraji P. Henson, Kate Beckinsale, Ke...

Taraji P. Henson, Kate Beckinsale, Kerry Washington & More Rock Bold...

Ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated Oscars ceremony , the Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked off Saturday at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, and per usual, the guests dressed to impress on the red carpet. Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson put on a leggy display, showing off her fit figure in a flowy white hi-low dress by Giambattista Valli, which she paired with metallic open-toed Jimmy Choo heels and a light pink pout.

