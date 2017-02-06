Suri Cruise Is a Thrill Seeker! Katie Holmes' Daughter Hits Amusement ...
Suri Cruise spent some quality time hanging with her mom, Katie Holmes , and two older cousins in Santa Monica, California. The family hit Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, where they braved the Pacific Plunge drop ride, a nine-storey tower which lifts riders 150 feet into the air before hurling them back down to earth.
