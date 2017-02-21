Sudamericana Celebrates Five Years as L.A.'s Most Freewheeling Latin Dance Party

Paula Lucero founded Sudamericana after realizing there was a certain type of party missing in L.A. Sure, there were several Latin dance nights around town, but each specialized in a certain genre, which required much party-hopping in order to experience all the different types of music. For example, El Floridita has always been a hot spot for salsa dancing in Hollywood, but it does not expand much beyond salsa and bachata.

