Socially Conscious Takeaway Eatery Everytable Expands Across LA
Don't look now, but South LA's socially conscious takeaway concept Everytable is growing quickly. The get-in-get-out space near USC has proven popular enough to warrant a few new locations in Downtown, Baldwin Hills, and even Santa Monica.
