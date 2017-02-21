Skyrocketing Rents Take Brief Break in Santa Monica, Survey

After years of the steep hikes that produced today's sky-high rents, Santa Monica tenants are getting a tiny and very brief break, a new survey of rents in metropolitan Los Angeles shows. Average rent in Santa Monica dropped about 2.4 percent in December, compared to December 2015, according to Yardi Matrix, a Santa Barbara-based company that tracks rents throughout Greater Los Angeles, as well as nationally.

