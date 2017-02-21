Skyrocketing Rents Take Brief Break in Santa Monica, Survey
After years of the steep hikes that produced today's sky-high rents, Santa Monica tenants are getting a tiny and very brief break, a new survey of rents in metropolitan Los Angeles shows. Average rent in Santa Monica dropped about 2.4 percent in December, compared to December 2015, according to Yardi Matrix, a Santa Barbara-based company that tracks rents throughout Greater Los Angeles, as well as nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lonely milfs looking for private
|2 hr
|Vera
|1
|Skype cam fun
|3 hr
|kalo
|3
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|7 hr
|USA-1
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|8 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Review: Chinatown Metro Rail Station
|8 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Review: Dodger Stadium/Elysian Park Metro Brown...
|8 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass
|8 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC