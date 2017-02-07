Selena Gomez Showered With Gifts During A Dinner Date At The Sunset Tower

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appear to be going strong nearly one month after they made their public debut in Santa Monica, California. Following a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi and an outing with friends at Dave & Busters, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd traveled to Italy, where they did some sight seeing before returning to The States for a date at West Hollywood's Sunset Tower.

