Santa Monica's Bar Pintxo Closure Leaves One Less Spanish Restaurant Around

Fans of Santa Monica's Bar Pintxo are starting to line up and pay their last respects, as the restaurant announced on their website that they'd be closing at the end of the month following a ten year run. The Spanish tapas spot has spent a decade at the end of Santa Monica Boulevard, doing happy hour through dinner most nights and lunch through late night on weekends.

