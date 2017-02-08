Santa Monica shooting of armed man was 'suicide by cop,' authorities say
A man wanted in connection with a stabbing last week who was shot by California Highway Patrol officers in Santa Monica asked officers whether that was "all they had" before throwing a knife at them and prompting a second, deadly round of fire, according to law enforcement. Gerardo Vasquez, 52, was wanted by the Simi Valley Police Department in connection with the stabbing of his roommate on Friday, according to Deputy Lisa Jansen, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
