Santa Monica seeks nation's most extensive earthquake retrofitting, covering 2,000 buildings
Madison Crawford leans against a three-story brick building at Broadway and the Third Street Promenade. Santa Monica is poised to require safety improvements to as many as 2,000 earthquake-vulnerable buildings in what would be the nation's most extensive seismic retrofitting effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Earl
|44
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|2 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|11 hr
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|poop deck pappy
|71
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Laci Ann 7
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC